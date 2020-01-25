|
|
LANG WILLIAM P.
Age 68, of Greensburg. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Lang; and sister, Geri. Survived by his loving children, William A. and Julia A. Lang. Bill is also survived by his brothers, John, Emery, Charles; and sister, Marcie. Bill was a proud patriot and served his country as a US Marine. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-8 p.m. in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 E. 10th Ave. 15210. Closing prayers on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Max Kolbe Church. Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Per the request of Bills family, please refrain from sending flowers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020