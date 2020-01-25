Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM LANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM P. LANG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM P. LANG Obituary
LANG WILLIAM P.

Age 68, of Greensburg. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Lang; and sister, Geri. Survived by his loving children, William A. and Julia A. Lang. Bill is also survived by his brothers, John, Emery, Charles; and sister, Marcie. Bill was a proud patriot and served his country as a US Marine. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-8 p.m. in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 E. 10th Ave. 15210. Closing prayers on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Max Kolbe Church. Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Per the request of Bills family, please refrain from sending flowers.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -