MCGOVERN WILLIAM P.
Age 95, of Shaler Twp., on Friday, June 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (Lang) McGovern; loving father of Karen (William) Foster, Craig McGovern, and Alison Higby; dear grandfather of Mike Higby, Nathan Foster, Chad Foster, and the late Phillip Higby. Visitation and Service Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Family Hospice and Palliative Care. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019