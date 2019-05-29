|
SCHWARTZ WILLIAM P.
Age 81, of Collier Twp., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine J. and Virginia; dear father of William J. (Kathleen) Schwartz and Sherri (John) Fedunok; loving grandfather of Steven (Stephanie) Fedunok, Amy (Domenic) Pulice, Ashley (Shawn) Landy, and Alecia (Corey) Fetherlin; great-grandfather of Izabella, Alivia, Aria, Angelo, Teagan, Peyton, and Scarlett; sister of Donald, Patty, Robert, Sandy, and preceded in death by brothers and sisters. Friends welcome Thursday 2-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday. www.slaterfuneral.com.
