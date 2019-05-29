Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM SCHWARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM P. SCHWARTZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM P. SCHWARTZ Obituary
SCHWARTZ WILLIAM P.

Age 81, of Collier Twp., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine J. and Virginia; dear father of William J. (Kathleen) Schwartz and Sherri (John) Fedunok; loving grandfather of Steven (Stephanie) Fedunok, Amy (Domenic) Pulice, Ashley (Shawn) Landy, and Alecia (Corey) Fetherlin; great-grandfather of Izabella, Alivia, Aria, Angelo, Teagan, Peyton, and Scarlett; sister of Donald, Patty, Robert, Sandy, and preceded in death by brothers and sisters. Friends welcome Thursday 2-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now