Age 74, formerly of Duquesne passed away. On Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Frederick, MD. He is leaves to cherish his memory devoted wife Lina; son Rashad (Sarah) Taylor; stepchildren Johnie (Michelle) Washington, Courtney (Tinamarie) Washington, Amber and Brani Washington; 23 grandchildren 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Caroline Hollis, Sherry Ann (Moses) Murrell, Eunice Carrol, Yvonne (Abraham) Reed, Rachelle Taylor, Carla Rose; nieces nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 17 Cochran Street, Duquesne where funeral services will follow the visitation, Arrangements done by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
