BECKER WILLIAM "BILL" PAUL

Age 56, of Canonsburg, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan (DeSantis) Welch Becker for 17 years; treasured son of Marjorie and the late Paul Becker; loving father of Bill, Dayna, Dan and Stacey Becker; cherished step-father of John (Allison) Welch and Lynn Welch; step-grandfather of Molly, Nora, and Emma Welch; caring brother of Mary Beth (Jan) Pierson, Kathy Ghilani, Tom (Kim) Becker, and the late Paul (Beth-still surviving) Becker. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill was a 1981 graduate of Peters Twp. High School. He was last employed by Valley Bulk Trucking. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his beloved wife and children. Bill will be truly missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, on Friday, from 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10 a.m., in St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National M.S. Society, www.nationalmssociety.org or Lifeline of SW PA, 401 Investment Building, 239 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.