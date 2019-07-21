ASHTON WILLIAM PETER

Age 90, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully after a long illness on early Saturday morning, July 20, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years of the late Dorothy (Sudaz) Ashton; loving and devoted father of William (Kelley), Michael (Betsy), and Amy (Ken) McCall; proud grandfather of Bryan, William, Ben, Nathan (Kristen), Trisha, Jessica, and Emily; treasured brother of Patricia Nagi, Evelyn Speicher, James Ashton and Katherine Duffield. A Marine Veteran, Bill was also well known in the community as the owner of Library Pharmacy, and as a member of St. Joan of Arc Church. Throughout the years, Bill enjoyed family events, traveling, card games, and golf. Family and friends will be received at DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd., South Park on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Joan of Arc Church on Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's honor to Pittsburgh Emergency Medicine Foundation, P.E.M.F. 3600 Forbes Ave., Suite 10018, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.