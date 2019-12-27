|
PETRAKIS WILLIAM
William Petrakis, (Carpenter Bill) passed away December 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Bill was born January 26, 1928 in Universal, PA. He was a naturally-gifted, self-taught carpenter who started making furniture for family and friends in grade school. His talent grew and he built his first home even before high school graduation -- for his parents in Monroeville. During his 50 plus years as a carpenter, he built hundreds of homes and retail spaces throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. Bill was an avid marksman, a hunter, a gun collector, a lifetime member of the McKeesport Sportsmen's Association, and country music fan (the classics) who loved to play his guitar and sing hymns at church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret, his brother Theo, and parents Kyriakos and Anna. Bill is survived by his children Anna Robinson (Robert), Kathryn Petrakis (Thomas Smith), Sandra Petrakis (Ed Sheehan), William A. Petrakis (Elaine) and his brother Steve. He was a devoted stepfather to Marti Magill (Glenn), Robert Janzef (Judy), Betty Highland (deceased, husband Daniel), and Glen Janzef; the adored Papou of Alexander Smith, (Sandra) Lydia Smith, Gregory Smith, Brian Petrakis, (Kaitlyn) Nicole Childs (Ben) and Joseph Petrakis. Beloved grandfather of Wendy Cortese, (Pat) Jason Magill, (Jen) Matthew Janzef (Racheal), (Kristin Janzef, Dustin Janzef (Shannon), Randy, Katie Hyland and Abbie Janzef. Bill had 13 great grandchildren and was also a cherished adopted grandfather to Jennifer Black. Bill was dearly loved by his large family. They will carry with them many fond and lasting memories of his straight talk, guitar playing, singing and carpentry skills. He will be greatly missed. A remembrance for Bill will be received in the JAY A HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00P.M.-4:00 p.m and 6:00 p.m -8:00 p.m. His service will be held at Norvelt Union Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m, with Reverend David L Greer and Reverend Linda Snyder please go directly to the church. Entombment to follow in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to The .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019