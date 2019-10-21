Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View Map
1940 - 2019
PIPER WILLIAM

Devoted husband, father, and friend, William Ernest Piper, 79, of Pittsburgh, PA, died peacefully of Alzheimer's disease on October 20, 2019. Born April 15, 1940, during WWII in London, England, Bill came to the States when he was 21 to 'live the American dream'. Even before earning his US Citizenship, Bill and 2 friends, Rex and Peter Swann, started Gatan Inc., a high-precision electron microscopy manufacturing plant. Bill also had a love for playing soccer in his youth. With his expertise in the sport, Bill coached his son, Terry, for 13 years, and was instrumental in helping to develop the Fox Chapel Area Youth Soccer program. He also coached the girls high school teams in Center Twp and Seneca Valley for over 10 years. After an early retirement, Bill bought Sportrak, an indoor soccer arena, to continue his soccer career. He also served on the board of the PA West Soccer Association, and started the Western PA Girls High School Soccer Coaches Association. Bill was a proud, active and motivating member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 30 years. For anyone who crossed paths with Bill, they most certainly heard him sing his favorite quote from Monty Python, "Always look on the bright side of life." Whether in work or play, Bill's generosity, big smile and optimistic outlook helped make others feel special. And Bill loved his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy; father, William; and grandson, Benjamin. He is survived by his beloved wife, Beryl; and his cherished family: sister, Irene; son and daughter-in-law, Terrence and Megan; daughter, Christine Morrow; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Jim Bartasavich; seven beautiful grandchildren: Sarah, Lauren, Meghan, Jennah, Adeline, Molly and William; and three great-grandchildren: Beau, Liam, and Piper (to be). All who knew and loved Bill are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238 from 3 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the to help fund research. () www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
