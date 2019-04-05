BARBISH WILLIAM R.

Age 85, of South Fayette, on April 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn (McCartney) Barbish for 61 years; loving father of Kim (Terry) Hartnett, Debbie (Raymond) Cardillo, Keith (Kimberly) Barbish and Doug Barbish; cherished grandfather of Jamie, Jason and Jared Cardillo, Jenna Valentine, Adrienne, TJ, and Samantha Hartnett and John, Jessica, Joshua, Rosalie and Colin Barbish; and great-grandfather of five; also his loving pet, Maya. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mike Barbish, Mary Ellen Godfrey and Barbara Taucher and his faithful pet, Ariel. A Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Army. William served as the treasurer of the South Fayette Band Boosters for two terms and as a President of the South Fayette Kiwanis, also for two terms. He was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder. He also enjoyed bowling and was the #1 fan of his grandchildren's sports teams. Family and friends received on Sunday from 12-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333) and Monday from 10-11 a.m. at Bethany Presbyterian Church, where a service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church. View and share condolences at:

warcholfuneralhome.com