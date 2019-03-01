Home

Age 82, of Coraopolis, passed away Feb. 26, 2019, at Ohio Valley Hospital. He was born in Heidelberg, PA, June 6, 1936, to the late Louise Braun and Richard Bews. William was a retired cargo foreman for United Airlines, he was an avid model train lover specializing in Lionel trains and had a great fondness for all types of airplanes. William is survived by his wife, Bernice Snyder Bews; his children, William Bews of Pittsburgh, Gary Bews of Greentree, Susan (Regis) Bender of Bethel Park; grandson, Regis Bender, Jr.; granddaughter, Paige Bews; his stepchildren, Carol Schavolt, Tim (Janet) Merriman, Barbara (James) Zankel, Robert Merriman, Bill (Jennifer) Merriman, Deborah Cyrilla; also ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, 867 Fifth Ave. where a Service will be held Fri. at 3:30 p.m. followed by further visitation from 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
