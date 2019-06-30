|
|
GABB WILLIAM R. "RANDY"
Age 69, of Greentree, formerly of Mt. Washington, on Friday, June 28, 2019. Son of the late William C. Gaab and Pat Morrison Gaab; father of Nicole Gaab, Carly Bolby (Nathan), and Michael Gaab (John); brother of Ronald M., Richard T. (Mary), and Patrice C. Gaab; also survived by many loving family members and friends. If desired, contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090 (donate.lls.org/lls/donate). Visitation on Monday, from 2-8 p.m., at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, (412-381-2323). Blessing Service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. bruscofalvo.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019