Age 78, went peacefully home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Louisville, KY on July 15, 1940, he graduated from Coraopolis High School and attended Ohio State University. He retired from Dravo Corp., where he had been a crane operator with Local #1058. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years, Grace Whitlock Harris. He is survived by his six children, Larry Whitlock (Earlene), Kim Causby-Onyeka (Kingsley), Juilta Carpenter (Robert), Martin de Porres Thornton (Kelly), Zina Thornton, and Felicia Steele; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and devoted friend, Howard Massung. The family would like to thank Sonny's caregivers, M'Shele Harlee, Jocqua Thomas, Lori Sloan, Gwen Jackson, Shikaila Bronaugh; his doctors and nurses at Sewickley Valley Hospital; Physical Therapist, Joy; and Occupational Therapist, Heather for their kind and loving care. Cremation arrangements by COPELAND'S.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
