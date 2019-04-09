HOAG WILLIAM R. "BILL, JR.

Age 71, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Utah, Texas, Ohio and most recently (and originally from) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late William R. and Elizabeth M. Hoag; loving brother of Robert (Catherine), Thomas (Judith), Richard (Carole) and Michael (Susan); cherished uncle of Robert III, Christine, Theodore, Ava, Marra, Bethany, Caroline, Kimberly, Megan, Amy, Wade and Phillip; also survived by his aunt Mary Alice Harrison and many cousins in Pittsburgh and New Jersey. Bill served in the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam War, having been honorably discharged in 1969. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Combat Action Ribbon. He attended Greenbrier Military Academy and Upper St. Clair High School. Bill was most proud of his accomplishments in developing the hair sheep breed known as the "Royal White" while sheep farming for many years in Utah, Texas and later in Ohio. This breed is not only a great breeding stock for its meat, but has also been researched by Texas A & M and Texas Tech University for its sturdy and parasite resistant qualities as well as potential medical applications. He is known nationally for his knowledge of this breed which combines the St. Croix and the Dorper. Bill's dedication in developing the breed has resulted in an increasingly known and accepted breed in the United States. Retired from sheep farming (except for his involvement in the Royal White Sheep Association), Bill truly enjoyed his time in Florida during the past two and a half years. Bill's love for his sheep was eclipsed only by his love for his family (immediate and extended). He will always be known as a unique and special person and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 Friday, 4-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m. Entombment to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In Bill's memory contributions may be made to the s Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Please add or view tributes at:

www.beinhauer.com