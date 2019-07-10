Home

On Monday, July 8, 2019, Bill, age 61, of Lawrenceville. Significant other to Vaughn Brothers; son of Mary Karrasch; brother of Daniel (Kathy) and Valerie Karrasch; nephew of William Birmingham; uncle of Joshua, Jeremy, Jacob, Jonathon, and James Karrasch; also survived by one great-nephew; and four great-nieces. Bill was a lover of music. He sang in his high school choir and was a wonderful pianist. No visitations. Interment private. Arrangements by the ﻿JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
