|
|
KARRASCH WILLIAM R.
On Monday, July 8, 2019, Bill, age 61, of Lawrenceville. Significant other to Vaughn Brothers; son of Mary Karrasch; brother of Daniel (Kathy) and Valerie Karrasch; nephew of William Birmingham; uncle of Joshua, Jeremy, Jacob, Jonathon, and James Karrasch; also survived by one great-nephew; and four great-nieces. Bill was a lover of music. He sang in his high school choir and was a wonderful pianist. No visitations. Interment private. Arrangements by the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019