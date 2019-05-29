KENNY, JR. WILLIAM R.

Age 89, of Murrysville, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born December 19, 1929, in Baltimore, MD, son of the late William Robert, Sr. and Nina Clark Kenny. Bob was a college history professor and then an owner of an insurance agency for a number of years. He was a member of St. Alban's Anglican Church, Murrysville. Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Kenny; a daughter, Alison and her husband, Douglas Mento of Westchester, PA; two sons, Timothy Kenny of Minneapolis, MN and Charles Kenny of Windsor, Ontario; as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. in St. Alban's Anglican Church, Murrysville with The Rev. David Grissom officiating. Interment will be private.