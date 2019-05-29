Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM KENNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM R. KENNY Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM R. KENNY Jr. Obituary
KENNY, JR. WILLIAM R.

Age 89, of Murrysville, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born December 19, 1929, in Baltimore, MD, son of the late William Robert, Sr. and Nina Clark Kenny. Bob was a college history professor and then an owner of an insurance agency for a number of years. He was a member of St. Alban's Anglican Church, Murrysville. Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Kenny; a daughter, Alison and her husband, Douglas Mento of Westchester, PA; two sons, Timothy Kenny of Minneapolis, MN and Charles Kenny of Windsor, Ontario; as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. in St. Alban's Anglican Church, Murrysville with The Rev. David Grissom officiating. Interment will be private. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now