LLOYD WILLIAM R.

Age 69, of Ambridge, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 35 years of Jennifer S. "Beans" (Thompson) Lloyd; loving father of William R. Lloyd, Jr., Bethany S. Lloyd (James Nagel), Rebecca E. Lloyd (James Poslusny) and Renee E. (Paul) Wright; pap of James, Logan, Joseph, Skylar and baby to be; son of the late John and Grace Lloyd; son-in-law of the late Joseph and Donna Thompson; brother-in-law of Peggy Gleason and CIndy Gilmore; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bill was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked at H.J. Heinz, Hussey Copper and Austin Bleach Company. Bill was the Department of PA Chairman of Legislative Affairs. He was the 3rd Junior Vice Commander for the Department of PA , an Adjutant for Chapter #107 , Past District Commander of District #6 , Past Commander of the National Order of Trench Rats, Western PA, Dugout 617, Adjutant for the V.F.W. Post 1821, served on the Beaver County Veterans Advisory Board and held various positions for the V.F.W. And Trench Rats. Bill was a lifetime member of VVA Chapter 862, , Trench Rats and the V.F.W. Family and friends welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full Military Honors.