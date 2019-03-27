|
McKEE WILLIAM R. "BILLY"
Age 76, of Elliott, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Chrissy McKee; loving father of Peggy, Billy and Kathy; stepfather of Carl, Clint and Cliff Spivey. Billy will be sadly missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; brother of the late Paul, Peggy, Chuckie and Mary Jo; son of the late Margaret (Walsh) McKee. Billy was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division One. Friends received 2-8 p.m., Thursday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Blessing Service in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment private. Add a tribute:
