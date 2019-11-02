|
METZGAR, III WILLIAM R.
Of North Braddock, age 85, passed away peacefully next to his adored wife, on Friday, November 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Uhrin) Metzgar for 56 wonderful years. Loving father of Karen (Joseph) Lucas of MD and David (Dana) Metzgar of Murrysville; cherished grandfather of Megan (Brody) Ruffner, Shannon Lucas, Ava Metzgar and Faye Metzgar; brother of Thomas (the late Georgene) Metzgar of North Braddock. Preceded in death by siblings Robert (surviving spouse, Nita) Metzgar and Joan Harman; also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he dearly loved. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force and spent time overseas in Korea and Germany. He retired from the Edgar Thompson Steel Works, after working as a boiler maker for over 41 years. Bill was an avid bowler and loved visiting local bakeries and donut shops, whom will all dearly miss the business Bill brought them. An important part of his life was caring for and doting on his loving granddaughters. Friends welcome Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m., followed by a presentation of Military Honors.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019