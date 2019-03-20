|
SCHESSLER WILLIAM R. "BUCK"
Age 68, of Bethel Park; passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019; beloved husband of the late Bridget "Maggi" Schessler; loving father of Colleen (Gary) Sokira and Julie (Jim) Schwarzmeier; proud grandfather of Will, Nathan and Luella; brother of Pat (Dave) Weil and Bob (Mari Dawn) Schessler; uncle of David (Karen) Weil, Keri Weil and Matt Schessler. Buck was an avid Penguin fan and golfer. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Family and friends will be received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow at St. Joseph/St. Vianney Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019