SHICKERT WILLIAM R. "BILL"

Age 92 of Palm Harbor, FL passed away on February 26, 2019. Bill was born in Pittsburgh, PA and was employed at Emerson Electric. Before retiring to Clearwater, FL, Bill lived in Bethel Park, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice; son, William (Jackie) of Sellersburg, IN; daughter, Carol Ann Mato (Jose) of Palm Harbor, FL; and son, Richard of Clearwater, FL; also sisters, Betty Rossi, Bernice Carr; and brother, Robert. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Wick (Bill) of Palm Harbor, FL; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Our thanks to Sherri Howard and the Green team from Hospice who took wonderful care of Bill.