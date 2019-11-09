|
WERLING WILLIAM R.
Born June 4, 1938, at Ohio Valley Hospital, passed on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Husband of Helen J. (Cerny) Werling; father of Lisa (Jim) Walker and Susan (Shawn) Brown; grandfather of Joshua, Jacob, Jensen and the late Olivia Walker; brother of Margaret DeLarre; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; son of the late William and Margaret (Jamison) Werling; grandson of the late Hugh and Alice Jamison and Sam and Milly Werling; Buzz was a life member of the Stowe Twp. VFD, former assistant Fire Chief of McKees Rocks (career) FD, former base Fire Chief ANG, retired Fire Chief of the Air National Guard and retired Deputy Fire Chief of the Allegheny County Fire Bureau and Airport Authority. He was also a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters, Int. Assn. of Fire Chiefs, NG Fire Chiefs Assn., Ohio Valley Fire Defense Assn, American Assn of Airport Executives, AAAE Certified Master Fire Fighter, National Certified Fire Officer IV, National Certified Fire Instructor and National Certified Fire Inspector. Family will receive friends 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. SUNDAY and 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. MONDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. MONDAY at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 987 Beaver Grade Road, Moon Twp., PA 15108. Burial to follow with Military Honors at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made to the church. www.mcdermottfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019