WILLIAM RALPH "BILL" FERRY


1939 - 2019
WILLIAM RALPH "BILL" FERRY Obituary
FERRY WILLIAM RALPH "BILL"

William Ralph "Bill" Ferry, 80 years old, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away on December 9, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 28, 1939. He attended Bethel Park High School. William was married to Barbara Ann Blaze, she since has passed away. William was an entrepreneur in real estate and owned his own company Flooring Service for over 45 years. He enjoyed the fishing and golfing with his friends and family. William is survived by his children, William R. Ferry, Jr., Brian A. Ferry, Brad A. Ferry, Bernadette J. Verbonach, Burt C. Ferry; and his longtime friend and companion, Patricia McKenna; and his beloved dog, Buddy. William was preceded in death by his father, Frank C. Ferry, Sr.; and his mother, Suzannah J. Ferry.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
