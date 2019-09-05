Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM BEST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM RAY BEST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM RAY BEST Obituary
BEST WILLIAM RAY

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, age 83, passed from this world to meet his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. He was the son of the late Craig William Best (1942) and Margaret Blanche Madden Best (1992). He was a loving father, husband, brother and grandfather and is survived by his wife, Sylvia Ann Rizzo Best of Dacula, GA; his three sons, Craig William (Lisa) Best of Clarks Summit, PA, Matthew Ray (Debbie) Best of Dacula, GA and David Samuel (Wendy) Best of North Ridgeville, OH; his loving sister, Margaret Edith (Michael) Best Saunders of Monroeville, PA; five grandchildren, William Craig Best, Michael Lee (Jenny) Best, Cierra Ann Best, Nathan Samuel Best and Samuel Cody Best; one great-granddaughter, Harper Grace Best; and many nieces. William served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1957, he was then employed by the Ford Motor Company for 34 years as an electrician until his retirement in 1991. He was an avid Pirate and Steelers fan and was very active in the lives of his children and grandchildren; rarely missing any of their activities; he will be dearly missed. Friends will be received Sunday from 12-4 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn, where services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kathleen Schoeneck officiating.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now