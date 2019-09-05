|
|
BEST WILLIAM RAY
On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, age 83, passed from this world to meet his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. He was the son of the late Craig William Best (1942) and Margaret Blanche Madden Best (1992). He was a loving father, husband, brother and grandfather and is survived by his wife, Sylvia Ann Rizzo Best of Dacula, GA; his three sons, Craig William (Lisa) Best of Clarks Summit, PA, Matthew Ray (Debbie) Best of Dacula, GA and David Samuel (Wendy) Best of North Ridgeville, OH; his loving sister, Margaret Edith (Michael) Best Saunders of Monroeville, PA; five grandchildren, William Craig Best, Michael Lee (Jenny) Best, Cierra Ann Best, Nathan Samuel Best and Samuel Cody Best; one great-granddaughter, Harper Grace Best; and many nieces. William served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1957, he was then employed by the Ford Motor Company for 34 years as an electrician until his retirement in 1991. He was an avid Pirate and Steelers fan and was very active in the lives of his children and grandchildren; rarely missing any of their activities; he will be dearly missed. Friends will be received Sunday from 12-4 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn, where services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kathleen Schoeneck officiating.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019