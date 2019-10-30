|
FITZ WILLIAM "BILL" RAYMOND
Of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Carrick, PA died peacefully surrounded by family on October 17, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Patricia H. (Clark); beloved brother of Maureen (Scheuermann), Ruth (Brickett), Robert, Yvonne (Scannell), Karen (Kuder), father of Andrea (Perry), Alison, Amy (Keim), Anne, Angela (Banner), Adam, Alexander, and Andrew; grandfather of Thomas and Steven Keim, Jordan Feigenbaum and Dean Perry, Gordon and Max Ackerman, Cary Masciarelli and Greg Banner, Brodie Calleri, and Maitlyn, Ashton, London, Luke, and Lily Fitz; great-grandfather to Elle Feigenbaum, Lucy and Scott Keim. Bill began his career in accounting and finance with Rust Engineering Company. Later, he joined North American Rockwell in 1965 as the assistant to Mr. Willard Rockwell and rose to Chief Administrator of Charitable Contributions and Public Affairs for then Rockwell International. Bill was kind and generous to all, giving of his time to those in need and to many different causes. This selflessness led to his nomination for the Good Citizenship award. Bill spent his free time "committing" golf, fishing, playing cards, woodworking, spoiling his family and was especially known for his smart and colorful apparel. For over 50 years, he was a devoted parishioner and eventually served as Eucharistic minister at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Mt. Lebanon. In addition, he served on the board at St. Basil's Catholic School in Carrick establishing a scholarship fund with his dear friend, Jerry Przybylek. It was a life well spent, indeed. In the spirit of our father and brother, we ask that you look around you to find those who are in need or distress and show them kindness and mercy. Share your peace with them. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019