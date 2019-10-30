Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM FITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM RAYMOND "BILL" FITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM RAYMOND "BILL" FITZ Obituary
FITZ WILLIAM "BILL" RAYMOND

Of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Carrick, PA died peacefully surrounded by family on October 17, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Patricia H. (Clark); beloved brother of Maureen (Scheuermann), Ruth (Brickett), Robert, Yvonne (Scannell), Karen (Kuder), father of Andrea (Perry), Alison, Amy (Keim), Anne, Angela (Banner), Adam, Alexander, and Andrew; grandfather of Thomas and Steven Keim, Jordan Feigenbaum and Dean Perry, Gordon and Max Ackerman, Cary Masciarelli and Greg Banner, Brodie Calleri, and Maitlyn, Ashton, London, Luke, and Lily Fitz; great-grandfather to Elle Feigenbaum, Lucy and Scott Keim. Bill began his career in accounting and finance with Rust Engineering Company. Later, he joined North American Rockwell in 1965 as the assistant to Mr. Willard Rockwell and rose to Chief Administrator of Charitable Contributions and Public Affairs for then Rockwell International. Bill was kind and generous to all, giving of his time to those in need and to many different causes. This selflessness led to his nomination for the Good Citizenship award. Bill spent his free time "committing" golf, fishing, playing cards, woodworking, spoiling his family and was especially known for his smart and colorful apparel. For over 50 years, he was a devoted parishioner and eventually served as Eucharistic minister at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Mt. Lebanon. In addition, he served on the board at St. Basil's Catholic School in Carrick establishing a scholarship fund with his dear friend, Jerry Przybylek. It was a life well spent, indeed. In the spirit of our father and brother, we ask that you look around you to find those who are in need or distress and show them kindness and mercy. Share your peace with them.  A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now