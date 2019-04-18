|
REAGAN WILLIAM "BILL"
Age 60, of Pittsburgh, passed away on April 15, 2019. He was a Mailer at Pittsburgh Press/Post-Gazette for 43 years. Bill is survived by his beloved brother, John (Sharyn) Reagan; sister, Judith (Karl, deceased) Berger; nephew, Patrick J. Reagan; niece, Kathryn Reagan; as well as many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John James and Alice Jane Reagan and his brother, Charles Whewell. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left at:
jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019