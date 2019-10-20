|
JONES WILLIAM REED
Age 71, of Gore, VA, formerly of Crafton, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Beverly (Pugh) Jones; beloved husband of 43 years to Ruthe (Zimmerman) Jones; father of Jessica Carver and Jamie Smith; grandfather of Justin Carver, Hunter Carver, Lillian Lucas and McKinley Smith of Virginia; loving brother of Donald (Gail) Jones; uncle of Coleen, Staci, Ben and Chase; great-uncle to Cate, Preston, Jack, Kaelan, Nevin and Ryan. Bill was an Army Veteran during Vietnam with 101st Airbourne, also was retired with the Bricklayers Union # 9 with over 25 years of service. Bill was an avid hunter, outdoorsman and Pittsburgh Sports Fan. As per his wishes, there will be no viewing. A celebration of life memorial service will be held later at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA with Full Military Honors. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Crafton, PA 15205.
