Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM REED JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JONES WILLIAM REED

Age 71, of Gore, VA, formerly of Crafton, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Beverly (Pugh) Jones; beloved husband of 43 years to Ruthe (Zimmerman) Jones; father of Jessica Carver and Jamie Smith; grandfather of Justin Carver, Hunter Carver, Lillian Lucas and McKinley Smith of Virginia; loving brother of Donald (Gail) Jones; uncle of Coleen, Staci, Ben and Chase; great-uncle to Cate, Preston, Jack, Kaelan, Nevin and Ryan. Bill was an Army Veteran during Vietnam with 101st Airbourne, also was retired with the Bricklayers Union # 9 with over 25 years of service. Bill was an avid hunter, outdoorsman and Pittsburgh Sports Fan. As per his wishes, there will be no viewing. A celebration of life memorial service will be held later at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA with Full Military Honors. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Crafton, PA 15205.


www.schepnermcdermott.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now