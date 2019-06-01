FITZGERALD WILLIAM ROBERT

Of Forest Hills, PA died on May 10, 2019 on his second day in hospice following a stroke six weeks earlier. Bill was born in Bradford, PA on July 11, 1942 to Margaret (Peg) Shepard Fitzgerald and James Kenneth Fitzgerald. He married Nancy Lynn Meyer on June 26, 1971 in Pittsburgh. Mr. Fitzgerald graduated from Bradford High School in 1960 and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1965. He completed a master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling at the University of Pittsburgh in the mid-1970's and began his career as a counselor at Turtle Creek Valley MHMR in Braddock, PA. After his divorce in 1981, Bill moved to the Alexandria area of Washington, DC. Fitz had a life long interest in jazz (except for drum solos), knew the major artists and jazz classics and had them among his extensive CD collection. He was well known at the Squirrel Hill Library and left lists of books he had read going back many years. Bill is survived by his son, Gregory James Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh; his sister Nancy (John) VonVleck, Dumfries, VA; his ex-wife, Nancy Fitzgerald, North Hampton, NH. An informal memorial gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Jody B's, 2600 Ardmore Blvd., Forest Hills, PA. Shared stories and optional ordering from the menu are anticipated. Local Arrangements by the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116.