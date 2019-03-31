BRUCKMAN WILLIAM ROBINSON, Jr.

A longtime resident of Forest Hills, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 30, 2019. William was born on February 7, 1932, in Wilkinsburg, PA. Bill was a proud graduate of Wilkinsburg High School (1951) and Pennsylvania State University (1955) with a B.A. in Commerce. Bill's secret to a happy life was music (he played the piano) and humor (he was a great punster). Bill married his first wife, Joyce Myra Tilton, 1958. Bill and Joyce had two daughters, Brenda and Kathryn. Joyce passed away in 1962. Later, he met a widow, Marilyn Bruckman, and her daughter Patricia. In 1965, the five of them got married and he gained another daughter. Bill was a longtime Realtor for Bruckman Realty and a member of the Independent Fee Appraisers (IFA). He was past president of both the Greater Pittsburgh Board of Realtors and the IFA. He was a proud Navy veteran, where he served on board the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa. His three great passions were Kiwanis where he was a Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and 60-year member, Penn State University, and his family. Bill liked to be active and had many other activities: Judge of Election for his ward for many years, member and president of his local AARP chapter, kids reading program at Hosanna House, Silver Sneaker exercise class, and others. He also loved his cottage at Ridgeview Park and playing tennis, walking, and jumping ocean waves with his daughters. He was a longtime member of South Avenue Methodist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William R. Bruckman, Sr. and Nancy (Foraker); his first wife, Joyce; his second wife of over 50 years, Marilyn; and his brother Fred. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Jones, Brenda Nichol (Herbert), and Kathryn Burgess (Joseph); his seven grandchildren Rachel Dixon (Michael), Allison Clepper (Joshua), Gwendolyn Jones, Laurel Jones (Jeremy Fague), Ryan Burgess (Clare), Melissa Nichol, and Matthew Nichol; and great-grandchlidren Joelie, Declan, and Verity Clepper; one sister, Barbara Kim. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday [time TBA]. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery.