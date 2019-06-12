|
|
KING WILLIAM ROOSEVELT
Age 91, quietly on June 6, 2019. Husband of the late Betty J. King; beloved father of William R., Jr., Gary (Rena), Charles, Pamela (James Peyton) King; sister-in-law, Edith Johnson, Youngstown, OH and Jerri King; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, June 14, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral ceremony Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. James A.M.E. Church, 444 Lincoln Ave., 15206. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019