|
|
HALL, PhD WILLIAM "BILL" ROY
Age 78, of Monroeville, PA passed away peaceably at his home after a long battle with Parkinson's complicated by Lewy Body Dementia at 4:30 p.m., October 22, 2019. He was surrounded with love and care by his wife, Judith (Judy) Irene Ellmer Hall, friends, and Heartland Hospice care. Bill, born in Philadelphia, PA was preceded in death by his loving adoptive parents, Alfred C. and Nannie Lee (Williams) Hall and nephew, Larry Dellavalle. He is survived by Judy, loving wife of 45 years; and nieces, Paula and Missy Dellavalle; also two children from a previous marriage, Rae Lynette Hall-Goodman and Rolanda Lucasta Hall all of Philadelphia, PA. Bill graduated from Central High School, Philadelphia, PA (1958, class 210), LaSalle College (BS 1968), the University of Pennsylvania (PhD 1974). Bill retired as a Chemistry and Physics Professor from Community College of Allegheny College-South Campus after over 27 years of service. He belonged to both the American Physical Society and was a 50 year member of the American Chemical Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hall residence from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 17. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations in Bill's name be made to Central High's Associated Alumni organization or to the . Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/ PLUM CHAPEL) (412-856-4747) www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019