Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Child Church
212 Station St.
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM EILER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM S. "BILL" EILER


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM S. "BILL" EILER Obituary
EILER WILLIAM S. "BILL"

Age 69, of South Fayette, passed away peacefully at Canterbury Hospice, Lawrenceville on June 23, 2019; Born May 17, 1950 in Lawton, Oklahoma to the late Margaret (Peggy) S. Eiler and William Eiler; loving brother of Kathy (Eiler) Arundale and brother-in-law of Keith Arundale; also survived by cousins, friends and his beloved cat, Macy. Bill was a graduate of Notre Dame and Penn State Universities, majoring in communications. He was a well-known and well-respected PR and communications executive for several Pittsburgh organizations, commencing his career with 84 Lumber, followed by Pittsburgh Brewing Company and Equibank, Integra Bank, National City Bank and Huntington Bank. He received many awards and commendations for his work. He retired in 2017. In his spare time he was a premier comedy magician at several venues in Western PA including opening at the Funnybone Comedy Club and performing table magic for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved performing his magic for families and charitable organizations.  A most generous, fun loving and warm man, Bill will be dearly missed by all those whose lives he touched.  Family and friends will be received Thursday, June 27 from  2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park.  Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Church, 212 Station St., Bridgeville, PA 15017. If desired, please consider a donation to in Bill's memory or to Animal Friends or Canterbury Hospice. www.henneyfuneralhome.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now