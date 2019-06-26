EILER WILLIAM S. "BILL"

Age 69, of South Fayette, passed away peacefully at Canterbury Hospice, Lawrenceville on June 23, 2019; Born May 17, 1950 in Lawton, Oklahoma to the late Margaret (Peggy) S. Eiler and William Eiler; loving brother of Kathy (Eiler) Arundale and brother-in-law of Keith Arundale; also survived by cousins, friends and his beloved cat, Macy. Bill was a graduate of Notre Dame and Penn State Universities, majoring in communications. He was a well-known and well-respected PR and communications executive for several Pittsburgh organizations, commencing his career with 84 Lumber, followed by Pittsburgh Brewing Company and Equibank, Integra Bank, National City Bank and Huntington Bank. He received many awards and commendations for his work. He retired in 2017. In his spare time he was a premier comedy magician at several venues in Western PA including opening at the Funnybone Comedy Club and performing table magic for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved performing his magic for families and charitable organizations. A most generous, fun loving and warm man, Bill will be dearly missed by all those whose lives he touched. Family and friends will be received Thursday, June 27 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Church, 212 Station St., Bridgeville, PA 15017. If desired, please consider a donation to in Bill's memory or to Animal Friends or Canterbury Hospice. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.