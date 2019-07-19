Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Blessing Service
FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA
WILLIAM S. KUHARSKI


1944 - 2019
WILLIAM S. KUHARSKI Obituary
KUHARSKI WILLIAM S.

Age 75, of East McKeesport, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born February 9, 1944, in McKeesport, a son of the late Stanley and Jennie (Lenart) Kuharski. He was a longtime member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport. He was an Army veteran that went on to become the President of the Society of St. Vincent DePaul and was very proud of the 25 years that he spent as a member of the Society helping the needs of others in the Pittsburgh area. He is survived by his uncle, Edward (Toni) Lenart of Brentwood; aunt, Wanda Czapor of Detroit, Michigan; and many cousins. Friends and family will be received Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 1 p.m. at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul at www.svdppitt.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
