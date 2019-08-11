|
|
O'NEIL WILLIAM S. "BILL"
101 years of age, a Moon Twp. resident since July of 1955, passed peacefully at the Willows on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh on July 13, 1918, to the late Arthur and Jane (Frew) O'Neil. Bill was a 1936 graduate of St. Clairsville, OH, High School. He was married to the love of his life Ruth McWilliams on March 17, 1939, in Wheeling, WV. They had 69 beautiful years of marriage until her death on April 10, 2008. Beloved father of the late William O'Neil, Jr. (Corinne Bomba), John Charles O'Neil, Margaret Jane Smith, Jean Ellen (Chuck) DeSabato; loving grandfather of Brian O'Neil, Sean (Jennifer) O'Neil, Timothy (Patricia) O'Neil, Bonnie (John) Becker, Denise Crump, Dawn (Paul) Wells, Dana Spadaccia, Rebecca Baker, Nolan Young and the late Ian Young; 17 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren; brother of the late John O'Neil. Bill was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran who enjoyed golf and was a former member of Sharon Community Presbyterian Church. After retiring from EWD at Dravo Corp, his obsessions became traveling and genealogy, tracing his family back several generations. Memorial visitation will be on August 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with services to follow, COPELAND'S, 981 Brodhead Rd. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be forwarded to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Bill's name.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019