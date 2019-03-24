SLATER WILLIAM

Of Pleasant Hills, on March 19, 2019, age 96. Bill is survived by his wife, Ethel (Tomsula) of 71 years; five children, Patricia (James) Price, Mary Elizabeth (Thomas) Kennedy, William (Elaine) Slater, Timothy (Robin) Slater, and Daniel (Jeanie) Slater; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Leo) Surdy of Hadley, PA; and many nieces and nephews; pre-deceased by siblings, Elizabeth, Michael Francis, Jr. "Frank/Hammy" (Rita), Richard (Margaret), Robert (Geraldine), and Paul (Patricia). Bill was born and raised in Homestead, PA, where his parents, Michael F. and Elizabeth (Shalkowski) Slater, ran Slater's Market on 18th Avenue for many years. After graduating from Homestead High School in 1939, Bill enrolled at the University of Maryland to study Civil Engineering. He was an excellent baseball player, catcher, and made the college team as a walk-on. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Bill was recruited on campus by the US Army Air Corps, joining the 54th Fighter Squadron as a First Lieutenant. He flew a P38 and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands. At the end of the war, Bill returned to Pittsburgh to finish his degree at the University of Pittsburgh, graduating with his BS in Civil Engineering in 1949. He worked for many years as the Assistant Superintendent for USS in their Blast Furnace division at Carrie Furnace, retiring in 1977. He then joined Hall Industries as a Sales Engineer until his full retirement in 1995. The family would like to thank the staff of Mt. Lebanon Manor and Family Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate care. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26, 3-7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 27, 10:30 a.m., at St. Thomas A' Becket Church, Jefferson Hills. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh (bvrspittsburgh.org/). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.