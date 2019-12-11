|
|
STOKES WILLIAM "BILL"
Age 82, of Baldwin (formerly of Sheraden), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Devoted husband of 62 years, Violet (Katrich) Stokes; father of Michael (Becky) Stokes and John (Erin) Stokes; grandfather of Dylan, Kaylee, Gabbi, Connor and Caitlin; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John and Kathryn Stokes and his siblings, John, Kathryn, and Edward. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7- 9 p.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas A'Becket Church, 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's memory to the Humane Animal Rescue at www.humaneanimalrescue.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019