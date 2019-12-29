|
|
SULLIVAN WILLIAM
Age 94, of Wilkins Twp., on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce and their sons, Billy and Danny; loving husband of Mary; father of Joyce (Bob) Wright, Billy Sullivan and Danielle Sullivan; grandfather of Kelly (Dave) Fleming, E.J. (Brian) Bennett and Madison (John) Poos; great-grandfather of Lilly and Logan Poos and Stevie Bennett. He proudly served in the Marines during WWII. Friends received, Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, PA 15235. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019