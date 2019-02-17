PAMPEL WILLIAM SUMNER "BILL", JR.

Passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019, after a brief illness. Born to William and Helen (Stevenson), in Findlay, Ohio. Bill and his brother, Joe were notorious in this small town. At the age of eleven, Bill bought and drove a Ford Model T. He sold the car to raise tuition money in order to attend Bowling Green State University where he was an award-winning member of the debate team and member/Treasurer of Sigma Chi fraternity. Bill graduated from the Harvard Business School (1953) and proudly served in the US Navy, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Enjoying the rigors of financial analysis and investing, Bill worked for the Mellon Bank for more than 35 years, highlighted by establishing Mellon's Australasian presence. Bill's expertise in commercial lending and risk management opened many doors, and he was appointed to the US Board of Directors for the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank where he served for 31 years, attending his final Board meeting in January 2019. He was an active member of the Duquesne Club, HYP Club, and served on the Board of Harmarville Rehabilitation Center, and taught finance at Carnegie Mellon University as a guest lecturer. Bill loved golf and the camaraderie it provided. He had his fifth hole-in-one at the age of 87 and was a longstanding member at the Royal Melbourne, Fox Chapel Golf Club and Desert Highlands. Bill enjoyed teaching his daughters and grandchildren the secrets of chipping, putting, and the importance of the rules and etiquette of the game. A highly principled man, Bill was admired by his friends and colleagues, and known well for his love of storytelling and intellectual debate. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Haller (Mindy); his daughters, Elizabeth Willock (Lock) and Kathryn Henn (Mike); seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Jamie, Charlie, Annie, Ryan, Michael, and Patrick; his brother, Joseph Philip Stevenson Pampel (Kristina); and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass and Life Celebration will take place on March 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church in Carefree, Arizona. Donations can be made to The Campus School of Carlow University, 3333 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.