COCHRAN WILLIAM T. "BILL"
On Thursday, September 12, 2019, William T. "Bill" Cochran, age 82, of Castle Shannon, went to join the love of his life, Janis I. (Malsch) Cochran, his beloved wife of 47 and 1/2 years, and his daughter, Jackie Eyrolles; loving father of Deanne (Eric) Marburger, Bill Cochran, Bob Cochran and the late Jackie Eyrolles; grandfather of Larry, Danny (Liz) Eyrolles, Nick (Lauren), Justin (Betsy) and Jessica Marburger; great-grandfather of Noella, Easton and Liam; brother of Carol (Jack) Giarrusso; companion of Peggy Ricchino; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many great friends. Bill was a motorcycle and car enthusiast who enjoyed stock car racing, dining out, and spending time with his friends and family. Friends received Monday from 1-9 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.), South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bill's name to the Animal Rescue League, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019