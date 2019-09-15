Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM COCHRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM T. "BILL" COCHRAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM T. "BILL" COCHRAN Obituary
COCHRAN WILLIAM T. "BILL"

On Thursday, September 12, 2019, William T. "Bill" Cochran, age 82, of Castle Shannon, went to join the love of his life, Janis I. (Malsch) Cochran, his beloved wife of 47 and 1/2 years, and his daughter, Jackie Eyrolles; loving father of Deanne (Eric) Marburger, Bill Cochran, Bob Cochran and the late Jackie Eyrolles; grandfather of Larry, Danny (Liz) Eyrolles, Nick (Lauren), Justin (Betsy) and Jessica Marburger; great-grandfather of Noella, Easton and Liam; brother of Carol (Jack) Giarrusso; companion of Peggy Ricchino; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many great friends. Bill was a motorcycle and car enthusiast who enjoyed stock car racing, dining out, and spending time with his friends and family. Friends received Monday from 1-9 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.), South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bill's name to the Animal Rescue League, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now