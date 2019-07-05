Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
WILLIAM T. DEET Jr.

DEET, JR. WILLIAM T.

Age 74, of Alabama. Passed away on February 6, 2019. Loving husband of Deborah (Lowe) Deet; father of Lori Ann (Daryl) Schulte, Megan (Joe) Pascoe, and the late Michelle Deet; stepfather of Mandy (Paul) McCullough and the late Mathew J. Brigmantas; son of the late William Thomas, Sr. and Virginia (Audley) Deet; brother of Thomas J. (DeeAnn) Deet, Virginia "Candy" Fitzsimmons, Karin A. Deet-McQuade (Louis Bloom), and the late Donald F. Deet; survived by eight grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Blessing Service held on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Special Olympics, 880 S. Court St., Montgomery, AL 36104. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
