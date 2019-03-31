Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM FERKETIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM T. FERKETIC

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM T. FERKETIC Obituary
FERKETIC WILLIAM T.

Age 93, of Etna, on Sunday January 27, 2019. Husband of the late Eleanor (Curtin) Ferketic; longtime companion of Ruth Grubanic; and her daughter, Mary Ellen Gubanic; brother of the late Michael (Whitey), Rich, Bob Ferketic, and Lois Netzel; brother-in-law of Mary Lou Ferketic; also uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bill proudly served in the US Army during WWII and Korea, and was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 597 and VFW Post 9197. He successfully made his career as a carpenter and construction superintendent in the Pittsburgh area and was a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. In his day, Bill involved himself civically and socially in the community. He was a volunteer for the Etna Fire Department and a long-standing member of the Croatian Fraternal Union. Early on, he was a skier and one of the inaugural members of the Seven Springs Ski Patrol. Later, he golfed regularly and often socialized at the Etna Elks and DOH Clubs. He lived life fully and generously, and touched many lives along the way. Memorial donations may be made to All Saints Church or Habitat for Humanity. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. in All Saints Church, Etna, PA. Arr. by BOCK FUNERAL HOME,  LTD., Glenshaw

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now