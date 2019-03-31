FERKETIC WILLIAM T.

Age 93, of Etna, on Sunday January 27, 2019. Husband of the late Eleanor (Curtin) Ferketic; longtime companion of Ruth Grubanic; and her daughter, Mary Ellen Gubanic; brother of the late Michael (Whitey), Rich, Bob Ferketic, and Lois Netzel; brother-in-law of Mary Lou Ferketic; also uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bill proudly served in the US Army during WWII and Korea, and was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 597 and VFW Post 9197. He successfully made his career as a carpenter and construction superintendent in the Pittsburgh area and was a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. In his day, Bill involved himself civically and socially in the community. He was a volunteer for the Etna Fire Department and a long-standing member of the Croatian Fraternal Union. Early on, he was a skier and one of the inaugural members of the Seven Springs Ski Patrol. Later, he golfed regularly and often socialized at the Etna Elks and DOH Clubs. He lived life fully and generously, and touched many lives along the way. Memorial donations may be made to All Saints Church or Habitat for Humanity. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. in All Saints Church, Etna, PA. Arr. by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw