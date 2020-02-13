|
McKEE WILLIAM T.
Age 68, of Plum Boro, on February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Cindy (Lee) McKee. Loving father of Christopher McKee and Michael McKee (Mary Catherine). Brother of Judith Nespoli (Ed), James McKee (Ann) and the late Edward McKee. Brother-in-law of Mary Lou McKee, and Patricia Waddle (David). Bill was survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends; Friends received Friday, 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home, Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020