TATTERS WILLIAM "BILL"
Age 55, of Pitcairn, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 25 years to Diana Tatters (Cochran); loving father of Cheyenne Tatters; brother of Jacqueline (the late Jerry) Behe, Richard (Diane) Tatters, Jr. and Jimmy (Susan) Tatters; and a son of the late Richard, Sr. and Faye Tatters (Heath). Bill is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. Bill worked for Waste Management for 31 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting in Colorado. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1-5pm at the Pitcairn Park Building, 557 Broadway Street, Pitcairn, PA 15140. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019