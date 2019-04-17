Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pitcairn Park Building
557 Broadway Street,
Pitcairn, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM TATTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM "BILL" TATTERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM "BILL" TATTERS Obituary
TATTERS WILLIAM "BILL"

Age 55, of Pitcairn, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 25 years to Diana Tatters (Cochran); loving father of Cheyenne Tatters; brother of Jacqueline (the late Jerry) Behe, Richard (Diane) Tatters, Jr. and Jimmy (Susan) Tatters; and a son of the late Richard, Sr. and Faye Tatters (Heath). Bill is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. Bill worked for Waste Management for 31 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting in Colorado. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1-5pm at the Pitcairn Park Building, 557 Broadway Street, Pitcairn, PA 15140. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox)


 www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now