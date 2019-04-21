|
|
WARD WILLIAM THOMAS (BOSS)
Age 58, of McKees Rocks, formerly of Wilkinsburg, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Loving son of Francis, Sr. and the late Josephine (Landers) Ward; brother of Francis, Jr. (Susan), and Cheryl Marie Ward. Family and Friends will be received on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Service to follow at 8 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to United Cerebral Palsy of Pittsburgh, 4638 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. 412-683-7100.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019