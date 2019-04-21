Home

Services
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Resources
WILLIAM THOMAS (BOSS) WARD

WILLIAM THOMAS (BOSS) WARD Obituary
WARD WILLIAM THOMAS (BOSS)

Age 58, of McKees Rocks, formerly of Wilkinsburg, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Loving son of Francis, Sr. and the late Josephine (Landers) Ward; brother of Francis, Jr. (Susan), and Cheryl Marie Ward. Family and Friends will be received on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Service to follow at 8 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to United Cerebral Palsy of Pittsburgh, 4638 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. 412-683-7100. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
