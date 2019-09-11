Home

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME
2702 Mt. Royal Blvd.
Glenshaw, PA
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME
2702 Mt. Royal Blvd.
Glenshaw, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME
2702 Mt. Royal Blvd.
Glenshaw, PA
WILLIAM TRAYMAR


1934 - 2019
TRAYMAR WILLIAM

Age 85, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2019. Bill was born on January 12, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Julius Traymar and Mildred Traymar. Survived by his beloved wife, Diana (Kimmell) Traymar; brother, Thomas Traymar (Joan); sister, Millie Duerring and several nieces and nephews who were very special to him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gerry Mathe (John). Friends will be received at the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116 on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in our funeral home chapel Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, PA. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
