TRISCILA WILLIAM "BILL"
Age 80, Of McKees Rocks, On Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved Husband of Marge Triscila. Loving father of the late William Albert, Sam (Susan) Triscila, and Tony (Rachel) Triscila. Cherished Grandfather of Lauren, Hannah, Jason, Tyler, Logan. Preceded in death by his Parents Sam and Violet Triscila and his brothers Davis "Otis", and Martin Triscilia, also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street McKees Rocks where services will be held Friday 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019