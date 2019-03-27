OLIVANI WILLIAM V.

Age 77 of Kennedy Twp, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born on November 16, 1941, he was the son of the late William and Bernadine (Terpack) Olivani; beloved husband of 50 years to Judy (Brenenborg) Olivani; loving father of Brian (Tracy) Olivani, Mark (Deanna) Olivani, William (Nicole) Olivani, Jeff Olivani; preceded in death by son Gary Olivani; loving "Pap" and fan of Marco, Nathan, Blaise, M.J., Cash, Grace, Lydia, Sam and Mali Olivani; also survived by sisters, Barbara (late Tony) Terabasso, Beverly (Tony) Abbott, Carol (Bill) Milletary; brother Mike (Linda) Haluszczak; brother-in-law to Vito and Kathy Celender and Janet Brenenborg (late Bill). He graduated from Montour High School and was a proud member of the back to back 1957 and 1958 WPIAL Championship football teams. Served in the US Air Force in Vietnam and was awarded the Airman's Medal. Employed in the steel industry (J & L and LTV) for 35 years in Hazelwood. Pursued his second career as the owner of Bill's Barber Shop in Blawnox since 2001. He was a true family man and will be missed greatly. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FRIDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where prayers of transfer are 11:30 a.m. SATURDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON in St. Malachy Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Hillman Cancer Center.