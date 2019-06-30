ANDERKO WILLIAM V.

Age 90, of Library, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary (Verno) Anderko; he was the beloved father of Maureen (Bruce) Beaver, William, Jr. (Tricia), James (Gina), and Rosemary; dear grandfather of Matthew, Bridget (David) Lambl, William III, Lauren, Nicholas and Sarah Grace. Bill was a homebuilder and land developer of many housing plans in South Park Township as well as the Bavarian Village shopping center, where he was the owner and proprietor of Rose's, formerly known as the Bavarian Festhaus. He was a past president of the South Park School Board, a former board member of the Allegheny County Housing Authority, and a member of the Holy Names Society at St. Joan of Arc Parish. Bill was an avid sports fan and supported the South Park High School athletics programs throughout the years. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church.