Home

POWERED BY

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM ANDERKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM V. ANDERKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM V. ANDERKO Obituary
ANDERKO WILLIAM V.

Age 90, of Library, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary (Verno) Anderko; he was the beloved father of Maureen (Bruce) Beaver, William, Jr. (Tricia), James (Gina), and Rosemary; dear grandfather of Matthew, Bridget (David) Lambl, William III, Lauren, Nicholas and Sarah Grace. Bill was a homebuilder and land developer of many housing plans in South Park Township as well as the Bavarian Village shopping center, where he was the owner and proprietor of Rose's, formerly known as the Bavarian Festhaus. He was a past president of the South Park School Board, a former board member of the Allegheny County Housing Authority, and a member of the Holy Names Society at St. Joan of Arc Parish. Bill was an avid sports fan and supported the South Park High School athletics programs throughout the years. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now