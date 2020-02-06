|
|
DRAKE, JR. WILLIAM V. "BILL"
Surrounded by his family, on February 4, 2020, William "Bill" V. Drake Jr., 85, of Slippery Rock and formerly of Franklin Park, beloved husband of 42 years to the late Ruby K. Drake passed away. Bill is survived by his three daughters, Sally (Michael) Sanino of Frederick, MD, Jennifer L. (Loy) Kimble of Slippery Rock, and Amy Drake of Colorado; grandfather of Molly Steele, Natalie Sanino, Mark Sanino and Jessica Kimble. William volunteered with Meals on Wheels and he was an usher at Ingomar United Methodist Church. His hobbies were books, trains, and music and he loved cakes, cookies and pies! Services were private and entrusted to SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020