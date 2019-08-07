|
MADINE WILLIAM V. "BILL"
Age 82, of Plum Boro, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 62 years to Barbara (Greene) Madine; father of Scott (Brenda Kestner) Madine, Laurie Madine, and Kathy (Dave) Martin; adoring grandfather of Kellee (Tony) Frattaroli, Brooke (Dennis) Anderson, Sami (Ryan Romano) Locke, Madison Madine, Camden, and Jared Haldeman, Bailey, and Aaron Martin; great-grandfather of Katie, Grant, MaKenna, Logan, and McKailee; brother of Samuel (Winnie) Madine, and the late Judy (Wayne) Staats; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A hardworking man, Bill was retired from Bell Telephone after 45 years. He will be remembered for his endless love of his grandchildren and amazing cooking skills. He enjoyed watching and playing golf, was a devoted NASCAR and oldies fan, animal lover, and dedicated Jim Cramer fan. He will forever be known by his grandkids as "The Smartest Man in the World." Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held Friday 11 a.m. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019