Of Munhall, formerly of Hazelwood, on March 26, 2019, age 96. Son of the late Stephen and Mary Tatrai; beloved husband of the late Millie (Hagan) Tatrai; father of Janet (late Gary) Miller of McKinney, Texas, Joel W. Tatrai of Munhall and William J. (late Carol) Tatrai of West Homestead; brother of Elizabeth Komoroski and the late Ann Hoteck, Helen Holeczy, George, Stephen and Vincent Tatrai; grandfather of Christopher Miller and Erika and Ryan Tatrai; also survived by many nieces and nephews. William was a Veteran of the Army serving in the Pacific during WWII. He was an expeditor for US Steel 100 inch Mill in Homestead with over 44 years of service. He was a member of the Bethel Park American Legion, United Steel Workers and the JJ Doyle's and St. Anthony Football clubs. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Sunday 2-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Monday 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, Hazelwood. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony School Programs www.stanthonykids.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019