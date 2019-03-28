TATRAI WILLIAM V.

Of Munhall, formerly of Hazelwood, on March 26, 2019, age 96. Son of the late Stephen and Mary Tatrai; beloved husband of the late Millie (Hagan) Tatrai; father of Janet (late Gary) Miller of McKinney, Texas, Joel W. Tatrai of Munhall and William J. (late Carol) Tatrai of West Homestead; brother of Elizabeth Komoroski and the late Ann Hoteck, Helen Holeczy, George, Stephen and Vincent Tatrai; grandfather of Christopher Miller and Erika and Ryan Tatrai; also survived by many nieces and nephews. William was a Veteran of the Army serving in the Pacific during WWII. He was an expeditor for US Steel 100 inch Mill in Homestead with over 44 years of service. He was a member of the Bethel Park American Legion, United Steel Workers and the JJ Doyle's and St. Anthony Football clubs. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Sunday 2-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Monday 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, Hazelwood. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony School Programs www.stanthonykids.org.

